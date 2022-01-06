Ethiopian plants warned to fast-track outstanding deliveries

Ethiopia's Minister of Mines and Petroleum, Takele Uma, said that the Ministry has cautioned cement factories to use their full potential and fast-track outstanding deliveries of 2.6Mt of cement.

According to Takele, "cement factories already owe more than 2.6Mt of cement", resulting in delayed delivery to consumers and having a "direct impact on the cement supply chain, inflation", as well as creating "negative impact on the supply of raw materials."

These factories, which are heavily indebted with cement supply, "have been cautioned to use their full potential by increasing production" to "complete outstanding deliveries to their customers."

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, in collaboration with Ministry of Trade and relevant institutions and cement factories, is preparing a new manual intended to facilitate the hand-to-hand sale of cement products and will soon be approved and operational, Minister Takele further said.

