Crown Cement signs Elevated Expressway supply contract

10 January 2022

Crown Cement has signed an agreement with The Fifth Major Bridge Engineering Co Ltd of China, the contractor of Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway Project in Bangladesh.



Under the deal, Crown Cement will supply 'Crown' brand cement to the Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway Project.

Md Mukter Hossain Talukder, FCA, chief executive officer of Crown Cement, and Mr Wei Haijiang, project chief engineer of The Fifth Major Bridge Engineering Co Ltd, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at Le Méridien Dhaka on 29 December 2021.

