Chile’s market expands 17% YoY in 11M21

ICR Newsroom By 11 January 2022

Cement dispatches in Chile edged up 0.2 per cent in November 2021 to 390,080t from 389,488t in November 2020, according to the Chilean construction chamber, CChC.



In the first 11 months of 2021 deliveries saw a 17 per cent advance YoY to 4,014,856t from 3,42,051t in the 11M20.

Published under