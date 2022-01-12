US and Puerto Rican cement shipments slip in October

Shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the USA and Puerto Rico edged down slightly to 9.9Mt in October 2021 when compared with October 2020, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The leading markets of Texas, California, Florida, Ohio and Georgia accounted for 37 per cent of total consumption in October. The leading producing states were Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Michigan, which accounted for 39 per cent of output.



Masonry cement shipments also slipped YoY, to 204,000t in October 2021 with 61 per cent of shipments delivered to Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, California and Georgia.



Clinker production in the USA totalled 7.4Mt in October 2021, up 2.9 per cent YoY. The leading clinker-producing states were Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Alabama.



Imports of cement and clinker into the USA and Puerto Rico saw a 10 per cent uptick to 1.8Mta in October 2021 when compared with the year-ago period.



January-October 2021

Portland and blended cement shipments for the first 10 months of 2021 in the USA and Puerto Rico increased 3.5 per cent to 89.7Mt while masonry cement shipments remained stable at 2Mt when compared with the 10M20.



Total clinker output in the USA reached 65.1Mt in January-October 2021, representing an unchanged level of production when compared with the previous year’s period.



Cement and clinker imports into the USA and Puerto Rico during the 10M21 surged 31 per cent YoY to 18.7Mt.

