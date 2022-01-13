CemNet.com » Cement News » Honduran price hike cancelled

Honduran price hike cancelled

By ICR Newsroom
13 January 2022


The HNL10 (US$0.41) increase in the price of cement in Honduras, effective from 1 January 2022, has been cancelled following an agreement between private firms committee, Cohep, construction companies, cement firms and the Honduran government.

ANDI, CHICO, Cementos del Norte, Cementos Wang Peng and Ultracem agreed to maintain the price of cement to its pre-2022 level.

