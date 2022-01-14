Holcim switches two US plants to low-carbon PLC

ICR Newsroom By 14 January 2022

Holcim in the US has announced that its cement plants in Ste Genevieve, Bloomsdale, Missouri, and Alpena, Michigan, are now producing OneCem® Portland limestone cement (PLC), following the successful transition of the company’s Midlothian plant in Texas in 2021.



"As demands on the industry to reduce its carbon footprint intensify, we find ourselves with an unparalleled opportunity to build a more sustainable future," said Patrick Cleary, senior vice president of sales, LafargeHolcim US Cement. "The materials used in building need to have the lowest embodied carbon possible without sacrificing performance--and this is where our low-carbon OneCem can make an immediate impact in helping customers achieve their sustainable construction goals."

The conversion to low-carbon cement production will enable Holcim to reduce its carbon emissions a total of 0.3Mta of CO 2 . In 2021 the company sold over 2Mt of OneCem, resulting in a CO 2 reduction of 100,000t.

“LafargeHolcim is fully engaged in making carbon reduction an urgent priority and 100 percent dedicated to leading the market transformation needed for climate stability," said Michael Nixon, LafargeHolcim US Cement’s vice president of manufacturing north. "To achieve net-zero commitments by midcentury, we must start now in accelerating the adoption of low-carbon building solutions to mitigate the impacts of climate change."

Published under