Gotland county sets new requirements for Cementa

ICR Newsroom By 14 January 2022

Gotland’s county administrative board in Sweden has announced new requirements for cement producer Cementa in its new permit application for the company’s Slite plant.



Cementa will have to report how much limestone it can quarry on site and how much can be brought from elsewhere. The board also requires an explanation how lake Tingstäde Träsk is affected by the quarrying and whether it is possible to lead back the water pumped into the sea to Gotland.

Moreover, Cementa will also have to compare the environmental impacts from cement manufactured at Slite with cement produced in other countries.

