Argentina’s cement demand advances 23% in 2021

ICR Newsroom By 14 January 2022

Argentina’s cement marked expanded five per cent to 1,025,371t in December 2021 when compared with 976,945t in December 2020, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP. However, when compared with the previous month, dispatches were down 10.2 per cent.



In addition to supply the domestic market, producers exported 9354t of cement in December 2021, down from 16,837t in December 2020. There were no imports.



Total domestic supply in December 2021 reached 1,034,726t, up 4.1 per cent YoY from 993,782t in December 2020 but down 10 per cent MoM.



Full-year 2021

In the January-December 2021 period, Argentine cement consumption increased 23.3 per cent YoY to 12.011Mt from 9.741Mt in 2020.



The market was entirely supply by domestic producers, who manufactured 12.126Mt of cement in 2021, representing a rise of 22.8 per cent when compared with a volume of 12.126Mt in 2020. Of this total 114,672t was exported, down 12.8 per cent YoY from 131,551t in 2020.

