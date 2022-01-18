w&p Zement virtually accessible

ICR Newsroom By 18 January 2022

As part of its digitalisation drive, Austrian cement producer w&p Zement is enabling those interested in cement production can now visit three of the company’s locations using their computer or smartphone. At the heart of this step towards external transparency is innovative 3D photo technology.



Visitors can also “enter” areas that are normally out of bounds during regular tours for security reasons. In addition to the tour, integrated information points provide extra information about raw material mining or the workings of a rotary kiln.



“It was important to us to make our production facilities accessible to everyone. Especially in times of a pandemic, the virtual factory brings even more advantages. In this way, we can at least continue to offer digital tours for schools and universities - regardless of current safety regulations," reports Peter Ramskogler, sales director at w&p cement.

Published under