Peruvian cement market grows 5% in December

ICR Newsroom By 18 January 2022

Peru’s cement market expanded by 4.7 per cent YoY in December 2021 to 1.275Mt when compared with the previous year’s December month, when consumption reached 1.218Mt, according to the country’s cement association Asocem.



Cement production by Asocem members edged up four per cent from 1.077Mt in December 2020 to 1.122Mt in December 2021. They increased their dispatches by a similar figure to 1.093Mt in December 2021 from 1.052Mt. Dispatches from all Peruvian cement producers were also up four per cent from 1.137Mt in December 2020 to 1.185Mt in December 2021.



To supplement domestic production, the country imported 90,000t of cement in December 2021, a 10 per cent advance when compared with December 2020, but clinker imports fell by 73 per cent YoY to 41,000t. Cement was mainly imported from Vietnam through Callao and Tacna with minor volumes entering Peru through Paita and Matarani. Chile and Bolivia exported 5000t and 1000t, respectively to Peru.



Cement exports increased by 121 per cent to 27,000t in December 2021 from 12,000t in the previous year. Clinker exports fell by 51 per cent YoY from 105,000t to 51,000t in December 2021.



January-December 2021

In 2022 cement demand in Peru reached 14.44Mt, representing a YoY advance of 137.4 per cent when compared with 10.51Mt in 2020.



Asocem’s cement producers saw cement production increase by 41 per cent to 12.9Mt in 2021 when compared with 1.077Mt in 2020. Clinker production was up 79 per cent to 9.9Mt from 5.5Mt over the same period.







