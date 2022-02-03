MPA affiliates with CONSTRUCT

03 February 2022

The trade association for the concrete structures sector CONSTRUCT has affiliated with the Mineral Products Association (MPA), which counts among its 500 members the vast majority of UK ready-mixed and precast concrete producers, plus all cement manufacturers and most aggregates suppliers.

Representing nearly 80 per cent of UK concrete frame contractors, CONSTRUCT is dedicated to improving the safety and efficiency of building in-situ concrete structures, from high-rise homes and offices to the infrastructure that supports transport, energy and water systems.

The new affiliation, which comes just three weeks after the MPA’s merger with British Precast, means that CONSTRUCT will work closely with MPA sub-groups The Concrete Centre and British Ready-Mix Association on continuous improvement and standard-setting in areas such as specification, innovation and sustainable construction. And, in partnership with The Construction Industry Training Board, CONSTRUCT will also continue to deliver best practice training in health, safety and wellbeing, as well as the technical knowledge and skills needed for structural concrete installation.

Published under