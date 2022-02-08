Saudi cement sales fall 6% to 4.9Mt in January

08 February 2022

The total sales of 17 Saudi cement producers fell per cent to 4.9Mt in January, compared to 5.2Mt in the same month last year, according to recent data issued by Yamama Cement Co.

Locally, 13 market players reported lower sales, led by Northern Region Cement Co with a 60 per cent YoY decline. It was followed by United Cement Industrial Co (down 35 per cent YoY), and Al-Jouf Cement Co, down 24 per cent YoY.

On the other hand, four companies recorded higher sales, headed by Yamama Cement Co with a 65 per cent rise YoY. It was followed by Al-Safwa Cement Co and Tabuk Cement, which saw their sales increase by 25 and 12 per cent YoY, respectively.

Five companies exported 64,000t of cement in January. Saudi Cement Co led the way with 35,000t of exports, according to argaam. Six companies exported clinker in January. Arabian Cement Co was top with 101,000t of exports. It was followed by Northern Cement and Saudi Cement with 82,000t, and 50,000t, respectively.

Clinker production grew by six per cent to 4.86Mt in the same month, compared to 4.6Mt in January 2021. Clinker inventories saw a decline of three per cent to 34.76Mt by January-end, down from 35.97Mt a year earlier.

Published under