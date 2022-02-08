Argentina’s market contracts 2% in January

ICR Newsroom By 08 February 2022

Argentina’s cement market saw a two per cent contraction to 877,200t in January 2022 when compared with January 2021 when sales reached 895,416t, reports the country’s cement association, AFCP. When compared with the previous month, the drop was 14.4 per cent from 1,025,197t.



The market was entirely supplied by domestic production, which declined two per cent YoY to 885,993t in January 2022 from 903,614t in January 2021. When compared with December 2021, when output stood at 1,034,552t, there was a 14.4 per cent decline.



In terms of exports, total exports increased to 8793t in January 2022, up 7.3 per cent from 8198t in January 2021 but down six per cent when compared with December 2021, when the country’s producers exported 9354t.

