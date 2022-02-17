CemNet.com » Cement News » Bruks Siwertell wins mobile ship unloader order from Swecem

17 February 2022


Bruks Siwertell has secured a new order for a next-generation Siwertell road-mobile ship unloader from Merit producer and cement importer, Swecem AB, a subsidiary of Peab Group’s Swerock.
 
The unit has an unloading capacity of 300tph, for vessels up to around 10,000dwt, and will secure environment-friendly, dust-free cement handling at one of northern Europe’s leading ports, Helsingborg, Sweden.
 
“Swecem was looking for a ship unloading solution that could deliver continuously high through-ship capacities, but at the same time, ensure enclosed dry bulk material handling to minimise any environmental impact,” explains Jörgen Ojeda, sales director mobile unloaders, Bruks Siwertell.

