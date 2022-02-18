Peru’s cement market expands in January 2022

ICR Newsroom By 18 February 2022

Cement dispatches to the Peruvian cement market by Asocem members reached 1.012Mt, up two per cent YoY and by 22 per cent when compared with January 2020, according to Peru’s cement association, Asocem. When an estimate of non-members is included 1.095Mt of cement was dispatched, up from 1.083Mt in January 2021.



In January 2022 Asocem members produced 1.07Mt of cement, an increase of five per cent YoY and up 29 per cent when compared with January 2020. Clinker output declined by 19 per cent YoY to 0.739Mt, but when compared with January 2020, it edged up by four per cent.



External trade

In January 2022 Asocem members exported 17,500t of cement, up 17 per cent YoY and four per cent when compared with January 2020. In addition, 70,500t of clinker were exported.



Cement imports declined 24 per cent YoY to 49,000t in January 2022 when compared with 65,000t in January 2021. Vietnam accounts for 44,000t, or 94 per cent of cement imports, and its shipments enter Peru via Callao. In addition, Chile exported 4000t to Peru via Tacna, while an additional 1000t was imported from an undisclosed location via Paita.



Clinker imports in January 2022 reached 151,000t, down 47 per cent YoY. Around 57 per cent of clinker imports arrived from Japan, followed by Vietnam (29 per cent) and Indonesia (13 per cent).

