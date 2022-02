Gebr Pfeiffer commissions Kenyan mill

22 February 2022

Gebr Pfeiffer has successfully commissioned third line for cement grinding for Mombasa Cement Ltd, Vpingo, Kenya.

The project for Tororo Cement subsidary Mombasa Cement included the installation of a Gebr Pfeiffer vertical roller mill MVR3750C-4. The original order was placed in July 2019.

