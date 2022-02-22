Cement demand in El Salvador sees 33% hike in 10M21

ICR Newsroom By 22 February 2022

Apparent cement consumption in El Salvador increased 33 per cent YoY to 1.437Mt in the 10M21 from 1.086Mt in the 10M20, according to the country’s construction chamber, CASALCO.



Cement prices have increased with cement delivered ex-works (including VAT) up 6.9 per cent YoY to US$8.09/bag of 42.5kg in January 2022 from US$7.57/bag in January 2021. At the retail level, prices increased by 5.6 per cent YoY to US$8.83/bag in January 2022 from US$8.36/bag.







Published under