Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions USA opens Reno warehouse

25 February 2022

Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions USA has officially opened its new service centre in Reno, Nevada, USA. With its 10,700ft2 of warehouse and working space, it is able to carry out a wide range of modernisation and repair work. Additionally, its ease of access to transport makes it the perfect location to serve customers from the US.

“The Service Centre in Reno is another milestone for us here in North America”, says Mark Terry, president thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions USA.

“We are looking forward to realising great projects with our customers – and say thank you to everyone who made the grand opening possible!”

Published under