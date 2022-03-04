Dangote Cement's pan-African sales rise 9% in 2021

Dangote Cement Group's total pan-African volume represents 37 per cent of group volumes. Sales volumes across its African operations were 10.9Mt in 2021, up 8.7 per cent. Pan-African revenues of NGN397.3bn (US$955.1m) were 24.7 per cent higher than in 2020 and represented 29 per cent of total group revenue. The region achieved a record-high EBITDA of NGN88.8bn.

Cameroon

The Douala plant in Cameroon sold 1.4Mt of cement in 2021, up three per cent compared to the same period last year. The performance was affected by an increase in clinker cost, owing to the global rise in freight cost and overall global supply chain challenges. However, the company launched Falcon 32.5R-grade cement in 3Q21 to expand its portfolio and now serves a market share of approximately 34 per cent.

Republic of Congo

Dangote Cement estimates the total market for cement in the Republic of Congo to have been about 800,000t in 2021. The 1.5Mta integrated plant in Mfila plant sold 486,000t of cement (including exports) during the period, up 25 per cent compared to 2020. Dangote increased its market share significantly to 53 per cent during the period.

Ethiopia

Sales at the 2.5Mta factory in Mugher were up 11 per cent YoY at 2.4Mt, with an increased market share to 34 per cent.

Ghana

Dangote Cement Ghana sold 353,000t of cement, down 16 per cent compared to the full year 2020. The lower volume recorded was notably due to the surge in international freight prices and overall global supply chain challenges. Dangote’s market share for the period came in at five per cent.

Senegal

Dangote Cement’s 1.5Mta plant in Pout plant sold 1.6Mt in 2021. The company’s market share is estimated at 20 per cent.

Sierra Leone

The Sierra Leonean cement market consumed about 1Mt of cement in 2021. Dangote Cement’s market share was 24.5 per cent during the period.

South Africa

Dangote Cement South Africa’s sales for 2021 decreased by one per cent YoY.

Tanzania

Sales volumes at the 3Mta factory at Mtwara were 56 per cent higher than last year at 1.7Mt, including clinker sales of 222,000t, giving the company a market share of 28 per cent.

Zambia

Total market sales reached 2.5Mt for the full year 2021. Dangote Cement’s 1.5Mta Ndola factory sold 736,000t of cement in 2021, down five per cent compared to last year. Dangote’s market share is estimated at 30 per cent.

Dangote Cement has 51.6Mta of cement capacity across Africa and 32.25Mta of cement capacity in Nigeria.

