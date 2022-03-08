Saudi Arabian cement sales fall in February

08 March 2022

The aggregate sales of 17 Saudi Arabian cement producers fell 14 per cent to 4.3Mt in February, from 5Mt in the same month last year, according to recent data issued by Yamama Cement Co.

Locally, 14 market players reported lower sales: Northern Region Cement Co with a 63 per cent YoY drop, followed by Arabian Cement Co, down 34 per cent YoY, and Al-Jouf Cement Co, down 30 per cent YoY.

However, three companies recorded higher sales, led by Yamama Cement Co with a 75 per cent YoY rise.

Seven companies exported 119,000t of cement in February. Saudi Cement Co was the biggest exporter with 62,000t of exports.

Clinker production increased by three per cent to 4.46Mt in the same month, compared to 4.34Mt in February 2021.

Clinker inventories saw a marginal decrease of one per cent to 34.59Mt by February-end, down from 34.86Mt a year earlier.

Six companies exported clinker in February. Saudi Cement was top with 195,000t of exports. It was followed by Yanbu Cement Co and Arabian Cement with 156,000t and 139,000t, respectively.

