Argentina’s cement market expands 16% in February

ICR Newsroom By 08 March 2022

Cement consumption in Argentina increased 15.6 per cent YoY to 938,327t in February 2022 when compared with 811,697t in the second month of the previous year, according to AFCP, the national cement association.



The country’s entire demand was supplied by domestic production, which advanced 15.7 per cent YoY to 949,113t in February 2022, up from 820,255t in February 2021.



In addition to local supply, Argentina’s cement producers exported 10,786t of cement, up 26 per cent from 8558t in the equivalent period of the previous year.



January-February 2022

In the first two months of 2022 market demand in Argentina increased 6.4 per cent YoY to 1,815,691t from 1,707,113t in the 2M21.



This demand was wholly supplied by domestic producers, who produced 1,835,270t, up 6.5 per cent YoY from 1,723,869t in the 2M21.



They also exported 19,579t in January-February 2022, representing a 16.8 per cent advance when compared with the 16,756t of cement exported in the first two months of 2022.

