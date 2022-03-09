US and Puerto Rican cement market expands 5% in December 2021

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement shipments in the USA and Puerto Rico saw a 5.4 per cent uplift in December 2021 when compared with December 2020, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The largest markets in the uSA were Texas, Florida, California, Georgia and North Carolina, which accounted for 42 per cent of shipments in December 2021. The leading producing states for this type of cement were Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Alabama.



Masonry cement shipments increased 4.2 per cent YoY to 189,000t with 65 per cent of shipments being delivered to Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia and California.



Clinker production in the US slipped 3.2 per cent YoY to an estimated 7Mt. The country’s leading clinker-producing states were Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Pennsylvania, which accounted for half of the month’s clinker output.



Domestic cement production was supplemented by 1.61Mt of cement and clinker imports, up 15 per cent YoY.



Full-year 2021

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement shipments in 2020 advanced 4.2 per cent YoY to 107Mt while masonry cement shipments were up slightly to 2.4Mt in the same period.



Clinker production remained stable in 2021 at around 79.2Mt.



Cement and clinker imports saw a 29 per cent increase to 22.1Mt in 2021 when compared with 2020.

