Indonesia’s annual demand increased by 4.3 per cent in 2021

11 March 2022

Indonesia’s annual domestic cement demand reached 65.215Mt in 2021, representing an increase of 4.3 per cent on the year before, in line with industry expectations.



All of the domestic regions recorded higher demand in 2021. Consumption in Java, the largest market, representing 53 per cent of domestic demand, grew by 2.6 per cent to 34.695Mt in FY2021. In Sumatra, the second-largest market with 22 per cent market share, demand increased by 2.5 per cent to 14.129Mt. Sulawesi (10 per cent market share) saw the strongest growth in the country, with demand surging by 20.1 per cent to 6.448Mt. Kalimantan (seven per cent market share) expanded by 7.2 per cent to 4.257Mt. Nusa Tenggara (six per cent market share) edged ahead by 0.8 per cent to 3.608Mt, while Timur, the smallest market (three per cent) grew by 3.9 per cent to 2.078Mt.



December 2021 volumes

Indonesia’s monthly cement demand rose by 0.7 per cent in December 2021 to 5.785Mt compared to the same period a year before. MoM volumes fell by 2.6 per cent in December compared to November.



In terms of regional trends, positive YoY growth in December 2021 was recorded in Nusa Tenggara (9.9 per cent), Sulawesi (8.8 per cent), Kalimantan (2.5 per cent), Timur (2.5 per cent), and Sumatra (0.4 per cent). However, demand fell in Java (-1.7 per cent).

