Indonesian cement and clinker exports rise to record levels in 2021

11 March 2022

Indonesia is rapidly expanding its cement and clinker export activities, with YoY volumes climbing by 25.2 per cent to reach a record 11.610Mt in 2021. By year end, cement exports grew by 46.6 per cent to 1.609Mt, while clinker volumes expanded by 22.3 per cent to 10.001Mt.

Bangladesh and the Philippines were major clinker destinations, while cement destinations included Mauritius and the Maldives.

