Geocycle to double capacity at Córdoba RDF facility

ICR Newsroom By 16 March 2022

Holcim subsidiary Geocycle and the Municipality of Córdoba, Argentina, have signed an agreement to double the capacity of Geocycle’s waste processing plant at Piedra Blanca landfill.



Inaugurated last November the refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant currently has a capacity of 50,000tpa and the plan is to expand this to 100,000tpa.



The facility is fully automated and processes the waste that arrives in the collection trucks operating in the central area. The garbage is shredded and screened with the fraction suitable for RDF production sent in 20t trucks to the Holcim plant. Once arrived, the waste is analysed and mixed into a blend that is used to fee the kiln at Holcim’s Malagueño cement plant.

