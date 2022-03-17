Puerto Rican cement sales decline 13% in February

ICR Newsroom By 17 March 2022

In February 2022 cement sales in Puerto Rico declined 13.3 per cent YoY to 1.18m bags of 94lb, or 50,312t, according to Puerto Rico’s Institute of Statistics.



However, cement output increased 4.1 per cent YoY to 26,478t. Production had been falling for eight of the last 10 months, reports Sin Comillas.

