Norcem temporarily halts production at plants

22 March 2022

Norway-based Norcem has suspended operations at its Brevik and Kjøpsvik plants due to annual scheduled maintenance work and the crash of a central mill engine at Kjøpsvik. In addition, a supplier who should have carried out some of the maintenance work dropped out.



Part of the production has been replaced by imports. CEO John Sunde says the company expects stocks to cleared but was unable to say for how long.

