CemNet.com » Cement News » Norcem temporarily halts production at plants

Norcem temporarily halts production at plants

Norcem temporarily halts production at plants
By ICR Newsroom
22 March 2022


Norway-based Norcem has suspended operations at its Brevik and Kjøpsvik plants due to annual scheduled maintenance work and the crash of a central mill engine at Kjøpsvik. In addition, a supplier who should have carried out some of the maintenance work dropped out.

Part of the production has been replaced by imports. CEO John Sunde says the company expects stocks to cleared but was unable to say for how long.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Norway Western Europe plant stoppage maintenance Grinding 