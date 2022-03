Tabuk Cement Co sees profits fall by 65% in 2021

24 March 2022

Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk Cement Co saw its profits drop by 65 per cent in 2021 on the back of lower sales.

Profits of the company dropped from SAR51.6m(US$13.8m) to SAR17.8m, according to a bourse filing. This came as sales fell by 17.3 per cent to SAR229m.

