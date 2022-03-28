Suez Cement Group appoint new CEO

28 March 2022

Effective 1 May, José Maria Magrina, who led the Suez Cement Group of Companies as CEO for the last six years, will leave the company and start a new position with HeidelbergCement Trading as CEO.

Mr Magrina has vast international experience in various executive roles. His professional career started at PricewaterhouseCoopers as a management consultant. Two years later, he joined Deloitte in a similar position where he focused on supply chain optimisation, market research and strategic planning in the construction and gas/oil sectors.

From 2005-16, Mr Magrina served as the managing director of Arabian Cement Co, the fifth largest cement producer in Egypt. In 2016, he joined HeidelbergCement as the CEO of the Suez Cement Group of Companies.

Mohamed Hegazy, the commercial director of Suez Cement Group of Companies, will take over as CEO. He has been with the company for 15 years. Mr Hegazy started his career with the HeidelbergCement Group in 2007 as a sales representative for Suez Cement. He quickly took over managerial roles in the sales and marketing departments, before being nominated as commercial director in May 2017. In this role, he developed a successful commercial strategy to tackle the challenging Egyptian market while also driving the digitaliasation agenda, for example, by launching a virtual store through which end consumers can place their cement orders. Mohamed’s successor in the Commercial Department will be announced in due course.

Published under