Buzzi Unicem records strong growth in Italy in 2021

28 March 2022

Buzzi Unicem has announced its consolidated financial results of 2021 which saw cement and clinker sales rise by 6.7 per cent to 31.2Mt from 29.25Mt in 2020. EBITDA reached EUR795m and EBIT stood at EUR546m, an improvement of about four per cent at constant exchange rates.

Group ready-mix sales totalled 12.141Mm3 in 2021, up from 11.743Mm3 in 2020, a rise of 3.4 per cent. Net sales totalled EUR3.446m, up 6.9 per cent from EUR3.222m in 2020. Consolidated net profit reached EUR542m, a decline of 3.2 per cent from EUR560m in 2020.

Regional results

Buzzi Unicem’s Italian cement and clinker volumes saw growth of 15.9 per cent in 2021 and ready-mix sales volumes rose by 17.4 per cent compared to 2020. Net sales in Italy reached EUR604.7m, up 20.7 per cent from EUR501.1m in 2020. EBITDA totalled EUR40.8m, compared to EUR33.8m in 2020.

In Germany, cement sales declined by 3.8 per cent, while ready-mix sales fell by 4.9 per cent. Overall net sales in Germany declined from EUR717m to EUR708.1m. EBITDA improved from EUR123.8m to EUR127.5m.

Luxembourg and Netherlands recorded a rise cement and clinker sales by 5.8 per cent, while ready-mix sales slipped by 0.2 per cent. Net sales reached EUR201.1m, up 4.9 per cent, and EBITDA stood at EUR16.5m, down from EUR21.7m in 2020.

Polish cement sales rose by 5.3 per cent, while ready-mix sales increased by 24.4 per cent. Net sales reached EUR126.4m, up from EUR117.8m in 2020. EBITDA fell from EUR35.3m to EUR31.3m.

Czech cement sales increased by 10.8 per cent and ready-mix sales, including Slovakian sales, grew by 1.5 per cent. Consolidated net sales reached EUR177.5m, up 11.3 per cent from EUR159.5m in 2020. EBITDA advanced from EUR46.8m to EUR51.3m.

In Ukraine cement sales rose by 10.4 per cent and ready-mix sales grew by 32.7 per cent. Net sales reached EUR127m compared to EUR116.1m in 2020. EBITDA fell from EUR13.3m to EUR21.9m.

Russian cement sales rose by 7.1 per cent in 2021. Net sales stood at EUR207.4m, compared to EUR195.8m in 2020. EBITDA increased from EUR52.9m to EUR58.6m.

US cement sales rose by 7.5 per cent and ready-mix sales fell by 2.8 per cent. Overall net sales totalled EUR1329.6m, up 5.5 per cent from EUR1260.6m in 2020. EBITDA increased from EUR444.2m to EUR455.1m.

Mexican cement sales increased by 8.4 per cent, with ready-mix sales up by 8.1 per cent. Net sales totalled EUR661.6m, an advance of 15.3 per cent from 2020 sales. EBITDA totalled EUR282.7m, up from EUR265m in 2020.

Brazilian cement shipments jumped by 53.6 per cent with the addition of the acquired CRH Brazil sales. Net sales reached EUR253.4m, up 82.2 per cent from EUR139.1m in 2020.

