Tajikistan to increase cement exports to 2Mt by 2024

ICR Newsroom By 19 April 2022

Tajikistan plans to increase cement exports to 2Mt by 2024, with an annual growth of 200,000t, according to the latest forecast of key macroeconomic indicators for the country.



Cement production is projected to increase to 7Mt by 2024, reports Trend. Currently cement capacity in Tajikistan reaches approximately 7.7Mta, according to The Global Cement Report, 14th Edition.

