Puerto Rican cement sales down 7% in March

ICR Newsroom By 19 April 2022

In March 2022 cement sales in Puerto Rico fell by 6.5 per cent YoY to 1.47m bags of 94lb, or 62,677t, according to the country’s Institute of Statistics. Despite the fourth-consecutive monthly fall, sales are 24.5 per cent above the pre-pandemic level.



Cement production in March 2022 slipped 0.7 per cent YoY to 32, 618t (765,000 bags). Output from the country’s cement factories has fallen for nine of the last 11 months.

