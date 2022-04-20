Cameroon prices rise as construction demand strengthens

ICR Newsroom By 20 April 2022

Cement prices in Cameroon have risen in April to XAF6000-6600 (US$9.89-10.88)/50kg bag, past the November 2021 peak. The price rise is expected the help cement producers offset the impact of higher input costs.



As of 22 March 2022, the average cement price rose by over 10 per cent MoM and by 11 per cent YoY, firming up as the cement sector enters a seasonally-strong period for construction activities. In addition, the government has increased its pace of awarding road construction projects.

