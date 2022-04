Cuba’s government approves retail prices for cement

ICR Newsroom By 21 April 2022

The Cuban government approved retail prices for white and grey cement in bulk and 42.5kg bags.



Grey cement costs CUP79 (US$3.24)/bag while the price for a tonne of bulk cement is CUP1500. White cement costs CUP183/bag while the price for bulk cement is at CUP4000/t.

At present, production by the country's cement plants does not cover domestic demand.

