Vietnamese market expands 25% in March

ICR Newsroom By 22 April 2022

Total cement deliveries in Vietnam reached 7,110,132t in March, representing a YoY increase of 25 per cent and a MoM advance of 101 per cent, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA).



Of this total, 2,576,950 was supplied by VICEM, which saw its domestic sales increased by 31 per cent YoY and by 130 per cent MoM. Other VNCA members reported a 12 per cent YoY and 118 per cent MoM rise to 1,743,182t while non-affiliated cement producers posted a 30 per cent YoY and 72 per cent MoM advance to 2,790,000t.



Total exports from Vietnam were down 31 per cent YoY and 14 per cent MoM to 3,227,467t. Clinker exports saw a 58 per cent YoY drop and a 23 per cent fall to 1,962,556t while cement exports declined by 60 per cent YoY but advanced six per cent when compared with February 2022. They reached 1,264,911t.



January-March 2022

In the first three months of the year domestic sales in Vietnam increased 10 per cent YoY to 14.782Mt. The first quarter saw VICEM sales up by 14 per cent to 5.078Mt while other VNCA members reported a one per cent uptick in sales to 3.454Mt when compared with the 1Q21. VICEM accounted for a domestic market share of 34 per cent and other VNCA members for 23 per cent. Other cement producers in Vietnam sold 6.25Mt, up 13 per cent YoY, accounting for a market share of 42 per cent.



Total exports edged up by two per cent to 10.819Mt, of which 6.838Mt were clinker and 3.981Mt were cement. While clinker exports slipped by one per cent YoY, cement exports increased by seven per cent, resulting in an overall increase of six per cent in total exports.

