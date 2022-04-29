SAMSON Materials Handling wins Turkish shiploader order

29 April 2022

SAMSON Materials Handling has won an order for its narrow quay mobile shiploader systems to be installed in Turkey.

The fully mobile chassis of the SAMSON mobile shiploader allows it to be operated anywhere in the port. The shiploader, designed to handle cement clinker material, will discharge direct to vessels typically up to 64,000dwt.

The proposed system will include one narrow quay SAMSON mobile shiploader, which will be fed by two Samson mobile link conveyors which in turn will be fed by two SAMSON mobile material feeders.

The Shiploader installation, under normal operating conditions, will achieve a peak loading rate of 1000tph (based on material density of 1.325t/m3).

As this project is to be implemented in a very narrow quay (16m), the shiploader will include a self-propelled inline powered travel to allow the unite to be driven in line with the quay. This design will include driven front and rear wheel unites with steering by means of one front wheel unit and one rear wheel unit, which will be controlled via an operators control joystick.

Published under