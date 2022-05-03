Hoffmann Green signs supply contract with Groupe Duret Immobilier

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies announced that it has signed a three-year partnership agreement with the Groupe Duret Immobilier.



From 2022, and for the next three years, Hoffmann Green will supply the Groupe Duret Immobilier with its H-UKR and H-IONA zero per cent clinker cements for the construction of collective housing and commercial buildings in the French Western area.



The first concrete pours, produced from H-UKR cement, have already started for the construction of the residence “La Cour Lumière” on the heights of Montaigu in the Vendée, western France.

