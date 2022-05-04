Tamilnadu Cements to build new grinding unit

04 May 2022

Tamilnadu Cements has revealed plans to build a new grinding plant at Alangulam, in Tenkasi district, Tamil Nadu, India.

The new unit, which will cost US$5.23m, will serve the nearby Arasu cement plant, according to The Hindu newspaper.

With construction expected to take 10 months, the new facility will double capacity from 0.28Mta to 0.56Mta, helping to meet huge demand in the southern districts and boosting production of Tamilnadu Cement's Valimai brand, which the company has sold 59,000t of to date.

Published under