CAD40m to Ciment Québec to reduce carbon footprint

ICR Newsroom By 06 May 2022

The Government of Québec announced that it will provide CAD40m to Ciment Québec Inc to modernise part of the cement producer’s Saint-Basile plant to enable the production of lower-carbon cement. The project will include a new grinding workshop with two new grinding mills and could benefit from an additional CAD6m, added as financial support from the Québec Ministry of Finance.



The addition of more efficient grinding systems will lead to a 10 per cent drop in greenhouse gas emissions. Electricity consumption at the company will drop by 20 per cent per tonne of cement.







Published under