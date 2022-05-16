Holcim to acquire Izolbet of Poland

Holcim has entered an agreement to acquire Izolbet, one of the leading players in the specialty building solutions market in Poland.

Izolbet has delivered double-digit growth in sales and EBITDA over the last three years. The acquisition will strengthen Holcim’s footprint in the highly attractive market for renovation, thermal insulation and finishing, and will complement Holcim’s recent investment in a new production facility for dry mixes in Kraków.

Miljan Gutovic, EMEA region head, said: “Specialty building solutions have been a key focus for expanding Solutions and Products in Europe, notably with the recent acquisitions of PRB Group in France and PTB-Compaktuna in Belgium. I’m excited to be welcoming all of Izolbet’s employees into the Holcim family to unleash our next chapter of growth together.

Izolbet employs nearly 170 people and has four production plants in Budzyń, Gostynin, Kleszczów and Chmielów. Its products are sold through distribution sales channels across the country, with most of its business in the high-growth repair and refurbishment market.

The acquisition will advance Holcim’s “Strategy 2025 – Accelerating Green Growth” with the goal to expand its Solutions and Products business to 30 per cent of group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive construction segments, from roofing systems to insulation and renovation. The transaction is in line with Holcim’s commitment to strict financial discipline and is subject to approval from the Polish Competition Authorities (UOKiK). It is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

