Kolos Cement launches 'Retourn to Plastik' campaign

23 May 2022

Kolos Cement in Mauritius has launched its 'Retourn to Plastik' campaign in the presence of officers from the Ministry of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change.

Kolos has launched the palletless system, a first in the Indian Ocean region in terms of packaging technology that will rethink its modes of operations and measure the impact of the company’s actions for sustainable change.

FLSmidth supported Kolos in the implementation and deployment of this innovation. The palletless system is an innovative packaging method that makes it possible to substitute wooden pallets. With this new packaging system, cement pouches are packed in plastic covers.

Even before launching palletless, Kolos had already made a commitment to recycle its plastic covers. The company now goes further in its approach by formalising the launch of its ’Retourn to Plastik' campaign with our customers in order to recover as much packaging as possible to recycle and transform it into ISO range conduits by its partner DKD Company Ltd.

