Howden opens new Hanoi office

25 May 2022

Howden has opened a new office in Hanoi, Vietnam. The new office complements Howden's existing location in Ho Chi Minh City and brings greater access to the company’s procurement, quality control, technical assistance and project execution in northern Vietnam.



This move brings Howden experts closer to hand for vital industries and supports Howden’s original equipment manufacturer (OEM), aftermarket (AFM), and retrofit expertise.

Camille Levy, president of the Asia-Pacific Region at Howden, comments: “The opening of our new office in Hanoi comes on the back of the growth we are experiencing in Vietnam, particularly in thermal renewables, hydrogen, power generation, cement and petrochemical. It confirms our significant role and strong reputation as a key provider expertise and innovation which contributes to the energy transition and provides support for our customers’ vital processes.

Published under