Jindal to build new 2.5Mta plant in Raigarh

ICR Newsroom By 30 May 2022

India’s Jindal Group and the Chhattisgarh government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a new cement plant in Raigarh district in the easternmost part of Chhattisgarh State.

According to reports in the Times of India, the new facility will have a production capacity of around 2.5Mta of cement and 2.5Mta of clinker. The plant will also have a 12MW waste heat recovery system.

Published under