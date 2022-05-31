Bangladesh sees 22% increase in cement export revenue

ICR Newsroom By 31 May 2022

Bangladesh has reported a 21.79 per cent YoY increase in revenue from cement exports in the 10MFY21-22 (July 2021-April 2022). Revenue for the period came in at US$7.77m, compared to US$6.38m in the same period a year earlier. This figure also includes minor quantities of salt, stone and other related products, according to the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data.

During the last fiscal year (July 2020-July 2021), Bangladesh’s cement industry earned export revenue of US$7.26m, down 20.6 per cent on the US$9.14m seen in the same period a year earlier. The country currently exports cement to India, Myanmar, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

