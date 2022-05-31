MPA welcomes new chief executive

ICR Newsroom By 31 May 2022

The Mineral Products Association (MPA) has appointed Jon Prichard as its new chief executive, effective from 1 October 2022. Mr Prichard will succeed Nigel Jackson, who is stepping down as chief executive after 13 years in the role. Mr Prichard joins the MPA from the Institution of Chemical Engineers, where he is currently chief executive, and has previously held positions at the Engineering Council, consulting engineers Rendel and the Institution of Civil Engineers, following 19 years in the Royal Engineers in the British Army.

“I am delighted to announce Jon as MPA’s new chief executive. He brings a wealth of senior leadership experience managing membership organisations as well as working with wider stakeholders. He will be ideally placed to lead the association over the coming years, as the voice of the mineral and mineral products sector,” said Simon Willis, chairman, MPA. “Jon will build on the tremendous work Nigel has undertaken during his tenure, building, growing and unifying the MPA into the respected sectoral trade association it has become.”

