Ecuador completes first cement export contract

By ICR Newsroom
01 June 2022


Ecuador has exported cement for the first time, delivering 32,660 to of cement in 16,330 Bigbags to Peru, according to a local news service. The consignment was supplied at the end of April to position Holcim Ecuador as bulk cement exporter in Latin America and diversify its export value offer.

The shipment was made possible by an investment of US$2.2m to expand infrastructure and implement the project.


