Taiwan cement producers sees dent in revenues in May

ICR Newsroom By 10 June 2022

Taiwan’s cement producers reported mostly a decrease in revenues in May.



Lucky Cement posted a 6.9 per cent YoY drop in May revenue to TWD332.258m (US$11.23m) from TWD357.039m in May 2021. In the first five months of 2022, revenue declined by 11.4 per cent to TWD1548.687m from TWD1748.555m in the January-May period.



For Chia Hsin Cement Co the month proved more challenging as it saw revenue down 16.8 per cent YoY as the company posted a revenue of TWD163.521m in May 2022 from TWD196.43m in May 2021. In the January-May period, revenue fell by 8.8 per cent to TWD844.196m from TWD926.157m in the 5M21.



However, Universal Cement bucked the trend as it saw revenues edge up by 0.6 per cent to TWD537.082m in May 2022 from TWD533.814m in May 2021. In the year to date, revenues were up 8.4 per cent to TWD2707.829m from TWD2497.881m in January-May 2021.

