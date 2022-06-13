USA/Puerto Rico cement market expands 3% in March

Portland and blended cement deliveries in the USA and Puerto Rico saw a 3.3 per cent YoY uptick in March 2022, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). A total of 45 per cent of deliveries were received by the five top consuming states – Texas, California, Florida, Arizona and Georgia. The leading producing states for Portland and blended cement were Texas, California, Missouri, Florida and Alabama.



Masonry cement shipments totalled 228,000t in March 2022, representing a 2.7 per cent YoY increase on March 2021. Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, California and Georgia were the main consuming states, accounting for 65 per cent of March shipments.



Clinker production in the USA totalled 5.9Mt in March 2022, up 4.4 per cent YoY.



Clinker and cement imports into the USA and Puerto Rico saw 28 per cent hike YoY to 2Mt.





January-March 2022

Portland and blended cement shipments in the USA and Puerto Rico in the first three months of 2022 increased six per cent YoY to 22.7Mt, according to the USGS.



Masonry cement shipments saw a 4.7 per cent advance to 574,000t in the 1Q22 when compared with the year-ago period.



Clinker output in the January-March 2022 increased 5.4 per cent YoY to 16.5Mt.



Cement and clinker imports into the USA and Puerto Rico in the first quarter of 2022 advanced 17 per cent YoY to 5.2Mt.

