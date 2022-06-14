Puerto Rican cement market expands 5% in May

ICR Newsroom By 14 June 2022

Puerto Rican cement sales in May 2022 declined 4.9 per cent YoY to 1.32m bags of 42.6kg, or 56,282t, according to the Puerto Rican Institute of Statistics. While the drop represents the sixth consecutive fall, sales are 8.8 per cent higher than in May 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.



Cement production expanded 40.9 per cent in May 2022 to 32,831t, when compared with May 2021. This represents the second consecutive month of growth. In the past three years, output from the country’s cement plants has fallen.

