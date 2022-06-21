Vietnamese cement market contracts 8% in May

ICR Newsroom By 21 June 2022

Cement sales in Vietnam declined by eight per cent YoY and by five per cent MoM to 5,655,119t in May 2022, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA).



Of this total VICEM saw its sales contract by two per cent YoY and seven per cent MoM to 1,967,271t. Other VNCA member companies reported a 10 per cent YoY and seven per cent MoM decline with sales of 1,387,848t. In addition, other, non-affiliated producers saw their sales fall by 11 per cent YoY and three per cent MoM to 2,300,000t.



Total export sales saw a 50 per cent drop YoY and a 51 per cent fall YoY to 1,591,043t in May 2022. Clinker sales plummeted by 87 per cent YoY and 68 per cent MoM to 421,588t while cement sales saw a decline of 30 per cent YoY and 40 per cent MoM to 1,169,455t in May 2022.



January-May 2022

Domestic sales in the January-May 2022 period remained stable at 26.405Mt when compared with the equivalent period in 2021.



VICEM saw a five per cent uptick in sales to 9.168Mt while other VNCA members reported a four per cent YoY drop to 6.238Mt. Sales of non-affiliated cement producers slipped by one per cent YoY to 10.91Mt.



Total export sales declined 14 per cent YoY to 15.678Mt, of which clinker sales were 8.588Mt, down 25 per cent YoY, and cement sales 7.089Mt, up six per cent YoY.







